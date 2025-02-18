eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in January

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,320.0 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDDRF opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in France, northern and southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, Liligo.com, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services.

