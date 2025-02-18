eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in January

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,320.0 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EDDRF opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
