Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Educational Development by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 37,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

