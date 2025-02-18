Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $50,778.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at $591,858.54. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Embecta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Embecta by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,270,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 540,192 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Embecta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Embecta by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Price Performance

Embecta stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $863.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

