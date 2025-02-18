Employers (EIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $221.18 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Employers Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EIG opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. Employers has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EIG. StockNews.com cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

