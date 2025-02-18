Empowered Funds LLC Buys 10,148 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Ford Motor by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 561,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 222,483 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 188,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

