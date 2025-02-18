Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 4,437 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $185.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $190.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

