Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,621,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Energy Transfer by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,890 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

