EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,140,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,446,000 after buying an additional 180,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after buying an additional 214,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,807,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $221,510,000 after acquiring an additional 168,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

