EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

EPAM stock opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.54. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

