Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 135.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

