Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 118.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 129,805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

