Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

