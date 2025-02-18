Family Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

