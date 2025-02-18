Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in January

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,327,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 295,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

