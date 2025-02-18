Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 12.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). 6,868,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.22).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.63. The firm has a market cap of £823.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
