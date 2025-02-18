First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,542 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of First Horizon worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 76.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 190,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 31.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2,828.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 316,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 306,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Up 0.5 %

First Horizon stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FHN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.