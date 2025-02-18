First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

FSLR stock opened at $159.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.63. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.70 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

