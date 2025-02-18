FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,417.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 694,313 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,318,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,911,000 after acquiring an additional 220,433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,445.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

