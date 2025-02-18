FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 10,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
A number of research firms have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.
Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
