Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

