FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FRP

In other FRP news, Director Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,167. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FRP by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FRP by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

FRP Price Performance

FRPH opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $594.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

