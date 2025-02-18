goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.5 days.
goeasy Stock Performance
Shares of EHMEF opened at $121.26 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $150.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.52.
goeasy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.