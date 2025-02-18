goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.5 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of EHMEF opened at $121.26 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $150.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.52.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

