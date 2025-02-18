Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 349,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 262,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,706,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 255,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

