Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth about $10,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

