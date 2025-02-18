Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 67,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 74,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 250,169 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 246,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 109,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLN

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.