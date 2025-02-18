HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Cut by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $316.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

