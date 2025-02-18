Head-To-Head Review: Magnera (MAGN) versus The Competition

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Magnera to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 130 989 500 112 2.34

Earnings and Valuation

Magnera presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Magnera’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Magnera and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$79.05 million -1.23 Magnera Competitors $4.88 billion $390.72 million 34.92

Magnera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -22.40% -4.57% Magnera Competitors 4.41% 9.01% 4.30%

Summary

Magnera competitors beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

