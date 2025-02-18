Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after buying an additional 414,748 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,900,000 after buying an additional 71,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

