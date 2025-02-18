Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.