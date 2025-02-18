HF Sinclair (DINO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share and revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

