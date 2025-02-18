Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 781,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $278.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.68. Immersion had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $3,113,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 276.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

