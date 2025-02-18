Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ingredion by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $237,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.50. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

