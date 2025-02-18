International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $51.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at International Paper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in International Paper by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 677.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

