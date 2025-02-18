iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 95.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

