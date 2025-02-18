iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 69,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.07.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

