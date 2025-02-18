ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,437,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 669,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,503,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in ITT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 381,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,050,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.01 and a 52-week high of $161.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

