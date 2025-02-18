JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $276.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $279.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

