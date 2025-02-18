Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,090 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,733,000 after buying an additional 1,283,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,215,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,468,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,131,000 after acquiring an additional 405,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 842.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

