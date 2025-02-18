L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Cut by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LHX opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.67 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

