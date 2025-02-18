Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 87,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.79. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.51 and a 12-month high of $261.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

