Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 240.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 1.4 %

Loews stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $72.91 and a one year high of $88.29.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

