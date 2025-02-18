Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.