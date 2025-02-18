Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Hologic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. BNP Paribas raised Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

