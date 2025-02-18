Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 41.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.09 and a 200 day moving average of $211.57. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX



IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

