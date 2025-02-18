Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

