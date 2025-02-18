Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of J opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

