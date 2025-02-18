Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

EXPD opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.48.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

