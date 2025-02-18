Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

