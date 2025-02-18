Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Clorox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.61. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

