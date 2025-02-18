Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Luckin Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of LKNCY opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of -0.71.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
