Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of LKNCY opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of -0.71.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

